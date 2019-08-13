(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The United States will on Wednesday begin imposing export restrictions on Russia's Kaluga Scientific Research Institute of Radio Engineering (KNIRTI), the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security said in a notice published in Federal Register on Tuesday.

The notice said the bureau would amend the Export Administration Regulations "to add one Russian entity Joint Stock Company Kaluga Scientific Research Institute of Radio Engineering (KNIRTI), because KNIRTI is a majority-owned subsidiary of the sanctioned Russian entity Joint-Stock Company Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (a.k.a., KRET), and is subject to existing designations by the Department of the Treasury."

The Russian research institute was among 17 entities that the bureau added to the list, with the restrictions set to go into force on Wednesday.

"These seventeen entities have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. New restrictions come into force since Wednesday, August 14," the notice said.

The foreign persons, businesses and research institutions included on the entity list face additional restrictions and licensing requirements in order to export, re-export or transfer certain items.

Along with KNIRTI, the newly listed entities include China's General Nuclear Power Corporation and Suizhou Nuclear Power Research Institute and Georgia's Petrochemical and Aviatech, among others.