US Puts Man With Dementia to Death in 2nd Federal Execution Since 2003 - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The United States on Thursday carried out its second Federal execution in 17 years by putting to death a man who suffers from dementia, Department of Justice Spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a statement on Thursday.

"This morning, Wesley Ira Purkey was executed at USP Terre Haute in accordance with the death sentence imposed by a federal district court in 2004," Kupec said. "Purkey was pronounced dead at 8:19 a.m. EDT by the Vigo County Coroner."

Lawyers for the death row inmate have said he suffers from advancing Alzheimer's disease and dementia, making him mentally unfit for execution.

Purkey, who was convicted in the kidnapping and killing of a 16-year-old girl in Terre Haute, Indiana, expressed regret in the moments before his execution, saying "I am deeply sorry," the Associated Press reported.

The Bureau of Prisons in a statement emailed to Sputnik noted that Purkey, 68, also "dismembered, burned, and dumped the young girl's body in a septic pond."

Purkey was separately convicted for bludgeoning an 80-year-old woman to death with a claw hammer, the BOP said.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Supreme Court paved the way for the execution by overturning a lower court's orders that had delayed the death sentence.

The US District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday temporarily halted federal executions to allow death row inmates more time for legal challenges to the government's lethal injection procedure.

Four of the Supreme Court's judges dissented in Thursday's ruling, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing, "proceeding with Purkey's execution now, despite the grave questions and factual findings regarding his mental competency, casts a shroud of constitutional doubt over the most irrevocable of injuries."

US President Donald Trump's administration in 2019 ordered the resumption of capital punishment for federal crimes. On Tuesday, the government carried out the country's first federal execution since 2003.

The move to resume federal executions has triggered concerns both inside the country and abroad, with the European Union calling on the US government to review its decision, which runs counter to the global trend to abolish death penalty.