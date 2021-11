US Puts Nord Stream 2 Sanctions on Cypriot Entity, Russian-Flagged Vessel

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The United States has imposed Nord Stream 2-related sanctions on Cypriot entity Transadria Ltd and Russian-flagged Marlin vessel, the Department of Treasury said on Tuesday.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List: TRANSADRIA LTD, Evagora Pallikaridi, 11, Argaka, Paphos 8873, Cyprus (Greek: Ευαγόρα Παλληκαρίδη, 11, Αργάκα, Πάφος 8873, Cyprus); Registration Number HE 418991 (Cyprus) (PEESA-EO14039)," the Treasury wrote.

"The following vessel has been added to OFAC's SDN List: MARLIN (UBNV2) Offshore Support Vessel Russia flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9396854 (vessel) (PEESA-EO14039) (Linked To: TRANSADRIA LTD)," it added.