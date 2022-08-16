UrduPoint.com

US Puts Russia On COVID-19 Travel Warning List Citing 'High' Transmission - CDC

Published August 16, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a notice warning US citizens to be cautious if they are traveling to Russia because of an increase of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

The CDC raised its categorization of Russia on its travel warning list to Level 3, which means the agency believes there is is a high transmission rate of the coronavirus in the country.

The CDC recommends Americans should be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations if they plan to travel to Russia, otherwise they should consider avoiding travel to the country.

On Monday, Russia's national coronavirus response center reported that the daily increase in new cases increased by 49.2% and hospitalizations by 29.8% compared to the previous week.

Russia reported 25,273 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the country on Monday, 1,581 people were hospitalized and 53 died due to the disease. Recoveries totaled 15,410, 3.1% more compared to Sunday, according to the response center.

