US Puts Russia on List of Countries Denied Exports of Defense Articles - State Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States will add Russia to a list of nations subject to denial for exports of defense articles and services, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The (State) Department will amend Section 126.

1 of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations to include Russia in the list of countries subject to a policy of denial for exports of defense articles and defense services, with certain exceptions for exports to Russia in support of government space cooperation," Blinken said in a statement. "Exports in support of commercial space cooperation, however, will be restricted following a six-month transition period."