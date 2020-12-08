UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Puts Russia On Watch List For Alleged Religious Freedom Violations - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Puts Russia on Watch List for Alleged Religious Freedom Violations - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the United States placed Russia on its Special Watch List for alleged violations of religious freedom.

"We are also placing the Comoros, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Russia on a Special Watch List for governments that have engaged in or tolerated "severe violations of religious freedom," the statement said on Monday.

Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were designated as Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging in or tolerating "systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom."

Pompeo also said that Sudan and Uzbekistan have been removed from the Special Watch List based on significant, concrete progress undertaken by their respective governments over the past year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Russia China Progress Eritrea Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Comoros United States Saudi Arabia Sudan North Korea Cuba Nigeria From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

31 minutes ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

3 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

3 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

3 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.