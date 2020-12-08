US Puts Russia on Watch List for Alleged Religious Freedom Violations - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the United States placed Russia on its Special Watch List for alleged violations of religious freedom.

"We are also placing the Comoros, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Russia on a Special Watch List for governments that have engaged in or tolerated "severe violations of religious freedom," the statement said on Monday.

Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were designated as Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging in or tolerating "systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom."

Pompeo also said that Sudan and Uzbekistan have been removed from the Special Watch List based on significant, concrete progress undertaken by their respective governments over the past year.