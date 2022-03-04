US Puts Sanctions on Russian 'Oligarchs', Including Rotenberg Brothers - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States is imposing full blocking sanctions on Russian "oligarchs" and other persons, including President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov and businessmen Boris and Arkady Rotenberg in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

"Full blocking sanctions on an expansive new list of Russian elites and their family members who enable Putin: ... Boris Rotenberg (his wife Karina, and his sons Roman and Boris), Arkady Rotenberg (His sons Pavel and Igor and daughter Liliya), .

.., Igor Shuvalov (His five companies, his wife Olga, his son Evgeny and his company and jet, and his daughter Maria and her company), ..., Dmitry Peskov, President Putin's press secretary," the White House said in a press release.

Full blocking sanctions have also been imposed on Nikolai Tokarev, Sergey Chemezov, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, and Alisher Usmanov, according to the release.