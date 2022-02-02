UrduPoint.com

US Puts Several Thousand More Troops On Standby To Deploy Over Ukraine Crisis - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 08:09 PM

US Puts Several Thousand More Troops on Standby to Deploy Over Ukraine Crisis - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Pentagon has ordered several thousand more troops to be on standby to deploy to Europe in addition to the 8,500 already put on heightened alert, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

None of the new forces have been authorized to enter Ukraine, and all of the deployments are expected to be temporary, the newspaper said.

President Joe Biden has directed the Defense Department to deploy more than 3,000 US forces to Europe, with 2,000 soldiers being sent to Poland and Germany this week, according to the report.

Moreover, some 1,000 troops based in Germany will be repositioned to Romania.

