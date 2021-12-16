US Puts Trade Curbs on 37 Entities in China, Georgia, Malaysia, Turkey - Commerce Dept.

The United States has introduced trade restrictions against 37 entities from China, Georgia, Malaysia and Turkey, the Department of Commerce said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The United States has introduced trade restrictions against 37 entities from China, Georgia, Malaysia and Turkey, the Department of Commerce said on Thursday.

"This rule implements the decision of the ERC (End-User Review Committee ) to add thirty-seven entities under forty entries to the Entity List ... The entities are located in the People's Republic of China (China), Georgia, Malaysia, and Turkey. Of the forty entries, thirty-four are located in China, three are located in Georgia, one is located in Malaysia, and two are located in Turkey.

Three entities are listed under multiple destinations, accounting for the difference between the number of entities and number of entries in this final rule,"

Among the blacklisted entities is the academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS) in China and 11 of its research institutes, which allegedly use biotechnology processes to "support Chinese military end uses and end users, to include purported brain-control weaponry."