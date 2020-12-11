UrduPoint.com
US Puts Troops In Mideast On Heightened Alert Over Pro-Iran Militia Activities - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Puts Troops in Mideast on Heightened Alert Over Pro-Iran Militia Activities - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The United States has placed its troops in the middle East on heightened alert due to potential indications of a potential attack by pro-Iran militias, Politico reported.

The report quoted on Thursday a military official as saying that the US Defense Department is seeing troubling indicators of "potential attack preparations" from pro-Iran militias in Iraq.

The report said US authorities have expressed concern about potential attacks ahead of the first anniversary of the United States assassinating Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike outside Baghdad in January.

Iran retaliated with a missile attack at two military bases in Iraq that housed US service members. The attack did not result in any fatalities, but many US troops have complained that they suffered concussion injuries.

