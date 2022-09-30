UrduPoint.com

US Puts Visa Curbs On 910 People Including Military Officers In Russia, Belarus - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 08:15 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The US Department of State will introduce visa restrictions against 910 persons including military officials in Russia, Belarus and regions that recently rejoined Russia, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of State is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on an additional 910 individuals, including members of the Russian Federation's military, Belarusian military officials, and Russia's proxies acting in Russia-held portions of Ukraine," the release said.

