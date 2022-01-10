(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 116 individuals who are "undermining" Nicaragua's democracy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"In concert with democracies in the international community, the United States will continue to call out the Ortega-Murillo regime's ongoing abuses and will deploy diplomatic and economic tools to support the restoration of democracy and respect for human rights in Nicaragua.

To that end, the Department of State is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on 116 individuals complicit in undermining democracy in Nicaragua, including mayors, prosecutors, university administrators, as well as police, prison, and military officials," he said.