UrduPoint.com

US Puts Visa Restrictions On 116 Individuals For 'Undermining' Nicaragua's Democracy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 09:36 PM

US Puts Visa Restrictions on 116 Individuals for 'Undermining' Nicaragua's Democracy

The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 116 individuals who are "undermining" Nicaragua's democracy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 116 individuals who are "undermining" Nicaragua's democracy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"In concert with democracies in the international community, the United States will continue to call out the Ortega-Murillo regime's ongoing abuses and will deploy diplomatic and economic tools to support the restoration of democracy and respect for human rights in Nicaragua.

To that end, the Department of State is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on 116 individuals complicit in undermining democracy in Nicaragua, including mayors, prosecutors, university administrators, as well as police, prison, and military officials," he said.

Related Topics

Police Democracy United States Visa

Recent Stories

Finnish Scientists Create Molecule Capable of Prov ..

Finnish Scientists Create Molecule Capable of Providing Short-Term Protection Fr ..

3 minutes ago
 All out resources for ensuring COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

All out resources for ensuring COVID-19 vaccination in Gilgit district: DC

3 minutes ago
 MPA Kalmati, Commissioner visit Kalanch's areas to ..

MPA Kalmati, Commissioner visit Kalanch's areas to review relief activities

3 minutes ago
 Dammar held open court for solving problems of rem ..

Dammar held open court for solving problems of remote areas

5 minutes ago
 Greenhouse Emissions in 2021 Move US Further From ..

Greenhouse Emissions in 2021 Move US Further From Paris Accord Targets - Researc ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor Zahoor, CM Bizenjo condole on death of Sa ..

Governor Zahoor, CM Bizenjo condole on death of Sanjarani's brother

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.