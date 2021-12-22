US Puts Visa Restrictions on 2 Ex-Maltese Officials Over Corruption - State Dept.

The United States has introduced visa restrictions against two former senior Maltese officials and their immediate family members over "significant corruption," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday

"Today, the U.S. Department of State announces the public designation of former Maltese public officials Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri due to their involvement in significant corruption," Price said. "In their official capacities as Minister of Energy and Conservation of Water and Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Mizzi and Schembri were involved in corrupt acts that included using their political influence and official power for their personal benefit.

"

Mizzi and Schembri allegedly engaged in a corrupt scheme where there was an award of a government contract for the construction of a power plant and related services "in exchange for kickbacks and bribes." The State Department has also designated Mizzi's wife, Sai Mizzi Liang, and his two minor children; as well as Schembri's wife, Josette Schembri Vella, his daughter Juliana Schembri Vella, and his minor child, Price added.

This action renders all these individuals "ineligible for entry into the United States," the spokesman explained.