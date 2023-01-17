US Puts Visa Restrictions on 25 People for 'Undermining Democracy' in Belarus - Blinken

The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 25 people for "undermining democracy" in Belarus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 25 people for "undermining democracy" in Belarus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The Lukashenka regime continues to repress the Belarusian people and their democratic aspirations, including with the politically motivated trial in absentia of democratic opposition leader Syvatlana Tsikhanouskaya and other democratic activists on baseless charges. To respond to these human rights abuses, the State Department is announcing action to impose visa restrictions on 25 individuals under Presidential Proclamation 8015 for their involvement in undermining democracy," Blinken said in a statement.

The secretary has promised to continue targeting those in Belarus standing in the way of their fellow citizens' democratic aspirations."

"Those regime officials targeted in today's action include members of the National Assembly of Belarus for their role in passing legislation to authorize the death penalty for persons convicted of supposed 'attempted acts of terrorism,' a charge used to repress and intimidate the democratic opposition and civil society," Blinken said.