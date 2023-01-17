UrduPoint.com

US Puts Visa Restrictions On 25 People For 'Undermining Democracy' In Belarus - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 06:42 PM

US Puts Visa Restrictions on 25 People for 'Undermining Democracy' in Belarus - Blinken

The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 25 people for "undermining democracy" in Belarus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The United States is imposing visa restrictions on 25 people for "undermining democracy" in Belarus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The Lukashenka regime continues to repress the Belarusian people and their democratic aspirations, including with the politically motivated trial in absentia of democratic opposition leader Syvatlana Tsikhanouskaya and other democratic activists on baseless charges. To respond to these human rights abuses, the State Department is announcing action to impose visa restrictions on 25 individuals under Presidential Proclamation 8015 for their involvement in undermining democracy," Blinken said in a statement.

The secretary has promised to continue targeting those in Belarus standing in the way of their fellow citizens' democratic aspirations."

"Those regime officials targeted in today's action include members of the National Assembly of Belarus for their role in passing legislation to authorize the death penalty for persons convicted of supposed 'attempted acts of terrorism,' a charge used to repress and intimidate the democratic opposition and civil society," Blinken said.

Related Topics

National Assembly Democracy Civil Society Belarus United States Visa Opposition

Recent Stories

UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Preve ..

UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Prevent Killamarsh Mass Murder

28 seconds ago
 Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

Gatland names Owens as Wales Six Nations captain

29 seconds ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282. ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus Up 66% Y/Y to $282.3Bln in 2022 - Central Bank Es ..

8 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Cauc ..

Saqr Ghobash meets members of Abraham Accords Caucus of US Senate

13 minutes ago
 CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio ..

CS chairs PTF meeting, calls for efforts for polio eradication

8 minutes ago
 OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2022, 2023 Oil Output Grow ..

OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2022, 2023 Oil Output Growth Outside Organization Unchan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.