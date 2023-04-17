UrduPoint.com

US Putting Ukraine In Position To Change Frontline Dynamics - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 09:45 PM

US Putting Ukraine in Position to Change Frontline Dynamics - Pentagon

The United States is attempting to put Ukrainian forces in a position to change the dynamic of frontlines in the conflict with Russia, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States is attempting to put Ukrainian forces in a position to change the dynamic of frontlines in the conflict with Russia, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday.

"If you actually look at a map, you can measure (Russia's) progress in very small increments... I think we're putting the Ukrainians in a position where, once the counteroffensive launches, I think they have a good chance of changing that kind of dynamic on the frontlines," Kahl said during an interview with Foreign Policy.

As weather conditions turn to be more favorable for the use of armor, Ukraine is expected to change the largely static frontlines, Kahl said.

The United States and its allies in recent months have provided Ukraine with tanks and other armored vehicles for use in an anticipated spring or summer counteroffensive.

However, providing Ukraine with modern F-16 fighter jets as has been suggested would be irrelevant to the upcoming offensive, Kahl said.

The frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine have largely stalled in recent months, with Russia making incremental gains around areas such as the city of Bakhmut, and intense fighting is expected in the coming months, Kahl added.

Related Topics

Weather Ukraine Russia Vehicles Progress United States

Recent Stories

Kiwis win toss, elect to bat first against Pakista ..

Kiwis win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in 3rd T20I

10 minutes ago
 Efforts to prevent wheat smuggling taken: DC Khair ..

Efforts to prevent wheat smuggling taken: DC Khairpur

3 minutes ago
 China to Hold Massive 'Military Activities' in Yel ..

China to Hold Massive 'Military Activities' in Yellow Sea on Tuesday - Coast Gua ..

17 seconds ago
 US, Allies Identify Areas of Cooperation to Reduce ..

US, Allies Identify Areas of Cooperation to Reduce Dependence on Russian Nuclear ..

18 seconds ago
 ECB President Says Global Economy Fragmenting Into ..

ECB President Says Global Economy Fragmenting Into Competing Blocs

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrests outlaw for harassing family

FIA arrests outlaw for harassing family

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.