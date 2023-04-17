US Putting Ukraine in Position to Change Frontline Dynamics - Pentagon

The United States is attempting to put Ukrainian forces in a position to change the dynamic of frontlines in the conflict with Russia, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Monday

"If you actually look at a map, you can measure (Russia's) progress in very small increments... I think we're putting the Ukrainians in a position where, once the counteroffensive launches, I think they have a good chance of changing that kind of dynamic on the frontlines," Kahl said during an interview with Foreign Policy.

As weather conditions turn to be more favorable for the use of armor, Ukraine is expected to change the largely static frontlines, Kahl said.

The United States and its allies in recent months have provided Ukraine with tanks and other armored vehicles for use in an anticipated spring or summer counteroffensive.

However, providing Ukraine with modern F-16 fighter jets as has been suggested would be irrelevant to the upcoming offensive, Kahl said.

The frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine have largely stalled in recent months, with Russia making incremental gains around areas such as the city of Bakhmut, and intense fighting is expected in the coming months, Kahl added.