UrduPoint.com

US Q1 GDP Down 1.4% Vs 6.9% Growth In Q4, Commerce Dept. Says In First Estimate

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 06:21 PM

US Q1 GDP Down 1.4% vs 6.9% Growth in Q4, Commerce Dept. Says in First Estimate

US Gross Domestic Product contracted by 1.4% in the first quarter of this year, the Commerce Department said Thursday in a preliminary estimate for the period which compared with a growth of 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US Gross Domestic Product contracted by 1.4% in the first quarter of this year, the Commerce Department said Thursday in a preliminary estimate for the period which compared with a growth of 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022 " the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a unit within the Commerce Department, said in a news release.

Economists surveyed by US media had projected a 1.0% reading for the first quarter. The department issues three GDP readings altogether for each quarter.

Related Topics

Reading Commerce Media

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL pri ..

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL prices

10 minutes ago
 Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, ..

Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, six others under Article 6

19 minutes ago
 Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan ..

Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan for Sadqay Tumhare

30 minutes ago
 CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana assumes office

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana assumes office

27 seconds ago
 DIG Operations visits Punjab Assembly, reviews sec ..

DIG Operations visits Punjab Assembly, reviews security measures

29 seconds ago
 SECP Regulatory Sandbox fuels regulatory reforms i ..

SECP Regulatory Sandbox fuels regulatory reforms in financial services

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.