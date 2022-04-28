US Q1 GDP Down 1.4% vs 6.9% Growth in Q4, Commerce Dept. Says in First Estimate

US Gross Domestic Product contracted by 1.4% in the first quarter of this year, the Commerce Department said Thursday in a preliminary estimate for the period which compared with a growth of 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US Gross Domestic Product contracted by 1.4% in the first quarter of this year, the Commerce Department said Thursday in a preliminary estimate for the period which compared with a growth of 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022 " the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a unit within the Commerce Department, said in a news release.

Economists surveyed by US media had projected a 1.0% reading for the first quarter. The department issues three GDP readings altogether for each quarter.