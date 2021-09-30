US Q2 GDP Grew By 6.7% According To Final Reading For Quarter - Commerce Dept.
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) US Gross Domestic Product expanded by 6.7% in the second quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said Thursday in its final reading for April-June growth, putting growth 0.1% higher than previously estimated.
"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.
7 percent in the second quarter of 2021," the department said in a statement. "The increase in second quarter GDP reflected the continued economic recovery, reopening of establishments, and continued government response related to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Economists polled by US media had projected a final reading of 6.6% for the second quarter.