UrduPoint.com

US Q2 GDP Grew By 6.7% According To Final Reading For Quarter - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Q2 GDP Grew By 6.7% According to Final Reading for Quarter - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) US Gross Domestic Product expanded by 6.7% in the second quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said Thursday in its final reading for April-June growth, putting growth 0.1% higher than previously estimated.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.

7 percent in the second quarter of 2021,"  the department said in a statement. "The increase in second quarter GDP reflected the continued economic recovery, reopening of establishments, and continued government response related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Economists polled by US media had projected a final reading of 6.6% for the second quarter.

Related Topics

Reading Commerce Media Government

Recent Stories

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

13 minutes ago
 ICC Womenâ€™s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Womenâ€™s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

20 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

27 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

39 minutes ago
 34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

39 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.