US Q2 GDP Grew By 6.7% According to Final Reading for Quarter - Commerce Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) US Gross Domestic Product expanded by 6.7% in the second quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said Thursday in its final reading for April-June growth, putting growth 0.1% higher than previously estimated.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.

7 percent in the second quarter of 2021," the department said in a statement. "The increase in second quarter GDP reflected the continued economic recovery, reopening of establishments, and continued government response related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Economists polled by US media had projected a final reading of 6.6% for the second quarter.