UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Q4 GDP Reading Improves But Economic Decline For 2020 Stays At 3.5% - Commerce Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

US Q4 GDP Reading Improves But Economic Decline For 2020 Stays at 3.5% - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The third and final GDP reading for the United States improved slightly from 4.1 percent to 4.3 percent, but the shift did not change the overall economic decline of 3.5 percent for 2020, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 4.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the 'third' estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis," the department said in a statement.

But real GDP decreased 3.5 percent in 2020, unchanged from the previous reading released on February 25, the statement said. In 2019, the US economy grew by 2.2 percent.

And while the revision to fourth quarter GDP was positive, it was still a sliver of the record expansion of 33.

1 percent seen in the third quarter. The third quarter growth was extraordinarily large as the economy rebounded from a spate of lockdowns, social restrictions and job losses in the second quarter associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual decline in GDP came after a year of momentous economic disruptions and job losses in the United States. The US economy lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns and social restrictions forced by the COVID-19. About 10 million of those jobs have not returned, data shows.

Related Topics

Business Job Reading United States February March April 2019 2020 Commerce From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

4 seconds ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

2 minutes ago

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

25 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

29 minutes ago

Entrepreneurship Centre, AASTMT organised online w ..

47 minutes ago

127,047 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.