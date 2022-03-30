UrduPoint.com

US Q4 GDP Up 6.9%, Commerce Dept. Says in Final Estimate for Period

US Gross Domestic Product grew by 6.9% in the fourth quarter of last year, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday in its final estimate for the quarter which came in lower than its previous reading of 7%

US Gross Domestic Product grew by 6.9% in the fourth quarter of last year, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday in its final estimate for the quarter which came in lower than its previous reading of 7%.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021," the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a unit within the Commerce Department, said in a news release.

The department issues three GDP readings altogether for each quarter.

Economists surveyed by US media had projected a 7.1% reading for the third estimate on the quarter, due to the faster-than-expected growth in inflation since the first estimate.

"While it's a slight miss, it's a reminder that growth was sizzling coming into the year," economist Adam Button said in a post on the ForexLive forum.

After a 3.5% contraction in 2020 GDP forced by the coronavirus crisis, the US economy grew by 5.7% for all of 2021 the biggest calendar-year growth since 1984.

But inflation has been expanding faster, growing by 5.8% in the year to December, its most since 1982, according to the Consumer price Index published by the Commerce Department. In February, the annual expansion of the CPI reached 7.9%, the fastest since 1981.

