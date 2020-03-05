UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Qatar Agree Taliban Needs To Keep Reducing Violence In Afghanistan - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

US, Qatar Agree Taliban Needs to Keep Reducing Violence in Afghanistan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The US and Qatari leaders in a phone call on Wednesday agreed on the need for the Taliban to continue to reduce violence in Afghanistan pursuant to the recently signed peace deal with the United States, the White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar," Deere said. "The two leaders agreed on the need for the Taliban to continue to reduce violence and participate in intra-Afghan negotiations with the Afghan government, as well as other Afghans, as next steps on the path toward peace."

Qatar hosted negotiations between the US and the Taliban that culminated last week with the signing of the peace agreement in Doha.

The agreement sets the beginning of intra-Afghan talks for March 10 on the condition that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released by that time.

The US and the Afghan governments released a joint statement saying that the former would reduce its troop numbers in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of US and NATO forces would take place within 14 months.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US military announced that they had launched an airstrike against the Taliban in Helmand province to avert an attack on Afghan security forces. At the same time, the US military command called on the Taliban to stop attacks and adhere to the commitments made under the agreement.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack NATO Afghanistan White House Trump Qatar Doha Same United States March Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

8 minutes ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

9 minutes ago

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

1 hour ago

MCI finalizes land site for capital's proper waste ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.