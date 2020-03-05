US, Qatar Agree Taliban Needs to Keep Reducing Violence in Afghanistan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The US and Qatari leaders in a phone call on Wednesday agreed on the need for the Taliban to continue to reduce violence in Afghanistan pursuant to the recently signed peace deal with the United States, the White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar," Deere said. "The two leaders agreed on the need for the Taliban to continue to reduce violence and participate in intra-Afghan negotiations with the Afghan government, as well as other Afghans, as next steps on the path toward peace."

Qatar hosted negotiations between the US and the Taliban that culminated last week with the signing of the peace agreement in Doha.

The agreement sets the beginning of intra-Afghan talks for March 10 on the condition that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released by that time.

The US and the Afghan governments released a joint statement saying that the former would reduce its troop numbers in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of US and NATO forces would take place within 14 months.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US military announced that they had launched an airstrike against the Taliban in Helmand province to avert an attack on Afghan security forces. At the same time, the US military command called on the Taliban to stop attacks and adhere to the commitments made under the agreement.