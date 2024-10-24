US, Qatar Announce New Gaza Talks As Blinken Eyes New Options
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM
The United States and Qatar on Thursday announced a resumption of negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said mediators were exploring new options after months of failing to seal a US-led plan
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The United States and Qatar on Thursday announced a resumption of negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said mediators were exploring new options after months of failing to seal a US-led plan.
With less than two weeks before US elections, Blinken is paying his 11th trip to the region since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which last week killed the militant group's leader Yahya Sinwar.
Blinken said negotiators would resume talks "in the coming days" on ways to end the year-long Gaza war and free hostages seized in the October 7 attack.
"We talked about options to capitalise on this moment and next steps to move the process forward," Blinken said, after talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.
He said that the two partners were seeking a plan "so that Israel can withdraw, so that Hamas cannot reconstitute, and so that the Palestinian people can rebuild their lives and rebuild their futures".
"This is a moment to work to end this war, to make sure all the hostages are home, and to build a better future for people in Gaza," he said.
The Qatari prime minister said Israeli and US delegations would meet in Doha on the ceasefire. Blinken declined to give further details on the talks.
President Joe Biden on May 31 laid out a plan that would temporarily halt fighting and seek freedom for hostages still held by Palestinian group in Gaza.
Recent Stories
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone
Drug-peddler held with heroin
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabs ..
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station
More Stories From World
-
Gaza rescuers say 770 people killed in Israel assault on north4 minutes ago
-
UN chief urges peace in Ukraine during Russia trip1 hour ago
-
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school1 hour ago
-
Turkey buries attack victims after striking PKK2 hours ago
-
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts2 hours ago
-
DC Lower Kohistan chairs meeting to combat quacks2 hours ago
-
More than a million Indians flee as cyclone approaches2 hours ago
-
Russia approves near 30 percent rise in defence spending2 hours ago
-
Russia moves to ratify N. Korea defence treaty, Seoul issues warning2 hours ago
-
Sundar 'will never forget' seven-wicket haul as New Zealand 259 all out2 hours ago
-
Blinken expects Gaza truce negotiators to meet 'in coming days'2 hours ago