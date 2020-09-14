UrduPoint.com
US, Qatar Declare 2021 Mutual Year Of Culture

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:34 PM

US, Qatar Declare 2021 Mutual Year of Culture

The United States and Qatar on Monday declared 2021 to be a mutual year of culture in an agreement hailed as a testament to advancing relations between the two states

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The United States and Qatar on Monday declared 2021 to be a mutual year of culture in an agreement hailed as a testament to advancing relations between the two states.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to "establish Qatar's 2021 year of culture with the United States."

"The MOU emphasizes our partnership has grown beyond just defense and economics into one of true friendship and community between our people and our two countries," Pompeo said during the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Doha.

The document declares the US and Qatari governments' intention to enhance cultural and art exchanges, people-to-people connections, shared ideals of tolerance and diversity.

The two countries also agreed to hold an investment forum in 2021 in the United States which will facilitate "the exploration of new opportunities" for both states' companies.

The document was signed by US Secretary of Treasury Stephen Mnuchin and his Qatari counterpart. Mnuchin noted during the occasion that Qatar has invested more than $30 billion in the United States and US companies have channeled $10 billion in the Qatari economy.

