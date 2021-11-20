UrduPoint.com

US, Qatar Discuss COVID-19 Recovery, Need To Meet Afghans' Humanitarian Needs - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has discussed with Qatari officials economic recovery from the pandemic and the necessity to meet humanitarian needs of the Afghans during his travel to Doha, Qatar on November 18, the US Treasury Department said in a release.

"During the visit, the Deputy Secretary and Qatari counterparts discussed equitable growth, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the opportunities and challenges posed by virtual assets, and our shared interest in meeting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people," the release said on Friday.

In addition, Adeyemo and Qatari officials discussed efforts to collaborate on countering illicit finance and the recently passed Infrastructure Bill in the United States, the release added.

Adeyemo held meetings with Qatari senior government and economic leaders including Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmad Al Kuwari as well as CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority Mansour Ibrahim Al-Mahmoud, according to the release.

