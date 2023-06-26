US, Qatar Discuss International Security, Regional Cooperation - State Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma met on Monday with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss issues of international security and cooperation in the region, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said

"Discussions focused on advancing initiatives to strengthen international security and cooperation in the region," Miller said in a statement after the meeting in Doha.

The parties also focused attention on the bilateral partnership on Afghan relocations, he added.

Verma congratulated Qatar on successfully hosting the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, the statement noted.

Last week, Al Thani met with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two parties reaffirmed their commitment to boost political dialogue and discussed the trade between Moscow and Doha, and the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and Palestinian territories.