Open Menu

US, Qatar Discuss International Security, Regional Cooperation - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 07:55 PM

US, Qatar Discuss International Security, Regional Cooperation - State Dept

US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma met on Monday with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss issues of international security and cooperation in the region, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma met on Monday with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss issues of international security and cooperation in the region, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"Discussions focused on advancing initiatives to strengthen international security and cooperation in the region," Miller said in a statement after the meeting in Doha.

The parties also focused attention on the bilateral partnership on Afghan relocations, he added.

Verma congratulated Qatar on successfully hosting the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, the statement noted.

Last week, Al Thani met with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two parties reaffirmed their commitment to boost political dialogue and discussed the trade between Moscow and Doha, and the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and Palestinian territories.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister World Syria Moscow Russia FIFA Qatar Doha Libya

Recent Stories

Austria Still Receiving Most of Its Gas From Russi ..

Austria Still Receiving Most of Its Gas From Russia - Energy Minister

5 minutes ago
 SAU to host Talent Hunt Youth Sports Football Leag ..

SAU to host Talent Hunt Youth Sports Football League

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

7 minutes ago
 DC vows to resolve issues at doorstep

DC vows to resolve issues at doorstep

8 minutes ago
 Russia mutiny raises questions on Wagner overseas ..

Russia mutiny raises questions on Wagner overseas operations

8 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to establish S ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to establish Swift Centers across country

8 minutes ago
HCSTSI congratulates Qureshi on becoming Hyderabad ..

HCSTSI congratulates Qureshi on becoming Hyderabad deputy mayor

8 minutes ago
 New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

9 minutes ago
 Cheniere Energy, ENN Ink 20-Plus Year LNG Agreemen ..

Cheniere Energy, ENN Ink 20-Plus Year LNG Agreement for 1.8Mln Tonnes Per Year - ..

9 minutes ago
 Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority ..

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to sign MoUs with six ..

9 minutes ago
 Education board approves budget 2023-24

Education board approves budget 2023-24

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram st ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram stresses precaution to stay heal ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World