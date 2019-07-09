US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghanistan Issue, Economy

Negotiations between Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump can yield positive results on the Afghan issue and economy, Hawas Taqiya, an expert on Persian Gulf countries at Al Jazeera Centre for Studies, told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Negotiations between Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump can yield positive results on the Afghan issue and economy, Hawas Taqiya, an expert on Persian Gulf countries at Al Jazeera Centre for Studies, told Sputnik.

Trump and Al Thani are holding talks at the White House on Tuesday. The agenda of Al Thani's official visit to the United States, which started on Monday and will run through Thursday, also includes meetings with senior representatives of the US administration and members of Congress, as well as the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding in the fields of defense, energy, investment cooperation and air transport.

"Of course, during his visit to Washington, the Qatari emir will first and foremost talk about the blockade imposed by the Arab countries on [his country] more than two years ago. He will try to present arguments to Trump in order to strengthen Qatar's position on this issue, talk about the achievements that Doha made during the blockade, including in the economy and security, to encourage the US president to take a tougher stance on this conflict. Although, the solution of the Doha dispute with its neighbors is apparently not Trump's priority at the moment," Taqiya told Sputnik.

According to the expert, the visit of Qatar's emir to the United States can be successful in terms of strengthening bilateral relations in the economy and in the strategic area.

"The United States needs Qatari investments, and Qatar is interested in increasing its investments in the US economy since it is part of its economic development plan," the expert noted.

He cited data from the Qatari investment fund, according to which, the volume of Qatari investments in the United States will increase to $45 billion over the next two years. He recalled that a total of 650 companies with US participation operated in Qatar, while about 15,000 US nationals lived there.

"Doha is also interested in military deals with the United States, especially strengthening its air force, in light of the threat of military intervention by Saudi Arabia, which emerged with the imposition of the blockade," the expert added.

Taqiya added that he considered the settlement in Afghanistan to be yet another common theme for Washington and Doha.

"Qatar acts as a mediator in reviving the peace process in Afghanistan, hosting talks between the United States and the Taliban movement. Washington needs this mediation because Trump's task is to resolve the issue of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan before the 2020 elections," Taqiya opined.

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since June 2017, when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Bahrain, among others, cut off diplomatic relations and communication channels with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs.

The Qatari government has repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that they came out of jealousy of its economic success. Trump has been trying to play a mediating role and reconcile Washington's allies, however without apparent success.