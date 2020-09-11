US, Qatar to Hold Third Annual Strategic Dialogue in Washington Next Week - State Dept

The United States and Qatar will hold their third annual Strategic Dialogue in Washington next week, the State Department announced in a statement on Friday

"Secretary Pompeo will welcome Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi to Washington, DC on Monday, September 14 to launch the third annual US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue," the State Department said.

The sides will discuss health security, military cooperation, civil aviation, enhancing civil society, investment, and international development, among other topics, the release added. The parties will also sign an agreement to enhance cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries, the release said.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will also participate, according to the release.