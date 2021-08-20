US, Qatari Defense Chiefs Discuss Evacuation of Afghanistan - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Qatari counterpart during a meeting discussed the transit of American civilians and embassy personnel from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a readout.

The call comes as the US is evacuating citizens and Afghan refugees from Kabul in the wake of Sunday's Taliban takeover. The United States and Qatar reportedly were finalizing an agreement to temporarily house some 8,000 Afghan nationals who worked with the US military, including 1,000 due to arrive soon.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met today with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, His Excellency Dr.

Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah," Kirby said on Thursday. "Secretary Austin... offered deep gratitude to Minister Al-Attiyah for Qatar's help in facilitating the transit of US citizens and Embassy Kabul personnel out of Afghanistan through Qatar."

The US military footprint in Kabul is now more than 5,200 total troops in the ground, US Army Major General William Taylor earlier in the day.

According to US defense officials, at least 22,000 Afghan refugees will soon be housed at two additional US military bases, including Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.