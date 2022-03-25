US, Quad Partners Produce Cybersecurity Protection Plan - National Security Council

The United States and its three partner nations in the so-called Pacific Quad Dialogue - Australia, India and Japan - have agreed on a new plan to boost cybersecurity protection and resilience between them, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States and its three partner nations in the so-called Pacific Quad Dialogue - Australia, India and Japan - have agreed on a new plan to boost cybersecurity protection and resilience between them, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said on Friday.

"This week the Quad Senior Cyber Group met in Sydney for two productive days of discussions on opportunities to extend our cybersecurity cooperation and uplift cyber resilience and critical infrastructure protection in our region," Horne said in a statement. "This meeting resulted in a work plan to further collaboration between the members.

The four nations recognize the need for improving cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world with sophisticated cyber threats, the statement said.

Improvements are particularly important in delivering the essential services of life, health and livelihood that are provided by critical infrastructure, the statement also said.

The plan was developed to deliver to the four nation's leaders a vision for a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific, the statement added.

The cybersecurity group will work with partners and industry in the Pacific region to address common challenges, according to the statement.