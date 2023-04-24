UrduPoint.com

US Quietly Preparing For Failure Of Ukraine Counteroffensive - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 07:00 PM

US Quietly Preparing for Failure of Ukraine Counteroffensive - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United States is quietly preparing for the possibility that Ukraine's expected counteroffensive might fail to reach its objectives, a scenario that would embolden critics at home and abroad, Politico reported on Monday.

The Biden administration is concerned that should the operation yield limited results, it will prompt backlash from both the hawkish and dovish camps, the report said, citing unnamed administrations officials.

The one side would blast the US for failing to provide Kiev with longer-range missiles, fighter jets and more air defenses, while the other would insist on the futility of the attempts to arm Kiev, the report added.

US officials have also reportedly alerted Ukraine about the dangers of overextending its ambitions and overstretching its troops ” the same warning the Biden administration gave the former Afghan government as the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism activities) made nationwide advances during the US military withdrawal in 2021.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told The Hill that Kiev could launch a counteroffensive as late as this summer. Later, he said the offensive would begin soon. US media have reported that the operation was scheduled for April 30.

Last week, Foreign Policy reported, citing a Ukrainian lawmaker, that Ukraine hoped to launch the offensive in April, but the shortage of weapons has delayed it indefinitely.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Shortage Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Same Kiev United States April Media From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to MontrÃ©al in July

7 minutes ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

7 minutes ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

8 minutes ago
 Star-studded line-up of international authors for ..

Star-studded line-up of international authors for Sharjah Children&#039;s Readin ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launches â€˜Mariners&#039; Meetâ€™ in ..

Dubai Police launches â€˜Mariners&#039; Meetâ€™ initiative to strengthen communi ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat to ..

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.