US Quietly Preparing for Failure of Ukraine Counteroffensive - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United States is quietly preparing for the possibility that Ukraine's expected counteroffensive might fail to reach its objectives, a scenario that would embolden critics at home and abroad, Politico reported on Monday.

The Biden administration is concerned that should the operation yield limited results, it will prompt backlash from both the hawkish and dovish camps, the report said, citing unnamed administrations officials.

The one side would blast the US for failing to provide Kiev with longer-range missiles, fighter jets and more air defenses, while the other would insist on the futility of the attempts to arm Kiev, the report added.

US officials have also reportedly alerted Ukraine about the dangers of overextending its ambitions and overstretching its troops ” the same warning the Biden administration gave the former Afghan government as the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism activities) made nationwide advances during the US military withdrawal in 2021.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told The Hill that Kiev could launch a counteroffensive as late as this summer. Later, he said the offensive would begin soon. US media have reported that the operation was scheduled for April 30.

Last week, Foreign Policy reported, citing a Ukrainian lawmaker, that Ukraine hoped to launch the offensive in April, but the shortage of weapons has delayed it indefinitely.