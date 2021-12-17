US Quietly Working to Expand Abraham Accords in Middle East - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States is quietly working to expand the Trump-era Abraham Accords in the middle East, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

"We've worked to strengthen the existing Abraham Accords and we are working quietly but quite judiciously to expand the Abraham Accords," the official said during a conference call. "These things take some time but very much a focus of ours."