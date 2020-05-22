US Quitting Open Skies Treaty New Step to Destroying International Security - Medvedev

The US decision to quit the Open Skies Treaty on observational flights is yet another step toward dismantling of the international security architecture, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The US decision to quit the Open Skies Treaty on observational flights is yet another step toward dismantling of the international security architecture, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Friday.

"Washington's decision on upcoming withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty has become another US step toward dismantling of the international security architecture that had been built by decades," Medvedev said on his VKontakte page.

Medvedev said he was hoping that other arms control treaties would not fall victim to US domestic election campaigns and stressed that Washington should take a more responsible approach toward the new Start treaty. Russia, in turn, favors extending it without preconditions.