US Quitting Open Skies Treaty To Be Regrettable - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:00 PM

US Quitting Open Skies Treaty to Be Regrettable - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Moscow has not received an official notification from Washington yet about its decision to leave the Open Skies Treaty, but if it happens, it will be regrettable, Vladimir Ermakov, the head of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, AP agency reported that Washington had already notified the treaty partners that it was quitting the agreement that allowed parties to conduct observational flights over one another's territories.

"There is no information [about that] yet," Ermakov said.

"If it does happen, it will be very regrettable, of course. But unfortunately, it goes with the general policy of the current [US] administration [which aims to] derail all agreements on arms control. This treaty is crucial in terms of ensuring predictability and mutual trust in Europe and on a larger scale," the diplomat continued.

