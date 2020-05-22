UrduPoint.com
US Quitting Open Skies Treaty To Result In Break-Up Of Security System - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:19 PM

US quitting the Open Skies Treaty on observation flights will contribute to the break-up of the security system, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US quitting the Open Skies Treaty on observation flights will contribute to the break-up of the security system, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"On August 2, 2019, the US completed unilateral withdrawal from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and it broke up as a result.

The break-up of this treaty that was largely crucial to the strategic stability became yet another step in the Americans dismantling the architecture of the international security. Their accusations against Russia of lack of compliance with this document served as a pretext to quit it. Especially since nobody in Washington ever showed any facts to back up their claims," the deputy foreign minister said.

"Yesterday, we literally saw the same approach and repetition of the same behavioral model on the Open Skies Treaty," Ryabkov added.

