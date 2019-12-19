US radio show cancelled after host wishes for 'nice school shooting'

(@imziishan)

A US radio presenter who wished for a "nice school shooting" to interrupt coverage of Donald Trump's impeachment hearings has had his show cancelled

Chuck Bonniwell made the comments after railing against the "never-ending" coverage of the impeachment hearings on the "Chuck & Julie" show on Colorado radio station 710 KNUS, according to local NBC affiliate KUSA.

"You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt" it he told his co-host during Tuesday's broadcast, a recording of which was obtained by KUSA.

His co-host quickly jumped in, saying "No, no, don't even say that. Don't call us. Chuck didn't say that." Bonniwell then added "...which no-one would be hurt" before taking a call from a listener.

On Wednesday 710 KNUS said it had cancelled the "Chuck & Julie" show.

"Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms... a programming decision was made to end the program immediately," it said in a statement posted to Twitter.

In recent months the US has been rocked by a number of school shootings that have sparked a student-led movement to change gun laws.

In 1999 Colorado was rocked by a school massacres when two teenage boys shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher at Columbine High School in the town of Littleton before killing themselves.

Subsequent mass US school shootings include the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newton, Connecticut, where 26 people were shot dead, and the February 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.