UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Radio Show Cancelled After Host Wishes For 'nice School Shooting'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:59 PM

US radio show cancelled after host wishes for 'nice school shooting'

A US radio presenter who wished for a "nice school shooting" to interrupt coverage of Donald Trump's impeachment hearings has had his show cancelled

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A US radio presenter who wished for a "nice school shooting" to interrupt coverage of Donald Trump's impeachment hearings has had his show cancelled.

Chuck Bonniwell made the comments after railing against the "never-ending" coverage of the impeachment hearings on the "Chuck & Julie" show on Colorado radio station 710 KNUS, according to local NBC affiliate KUSA.

"You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt" it he told his co-host during Tuesday's broadcast, a recording of which was obtained by KUSA.

His co-host quickly jumped in, saying "No, no, don't even say that. Don't call us. Chuck didn't say that." Bonniwell then added "...which no-one would be hurt" before taking a call from a listener.

On Wednesday 710 KNUS said it had cancelled the "Chuck & Julie" show.

"Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms... a programming decision was made to end the program immediately," it said in a statement posted to Twitter.

In recent months the US has been rocked by a number of school shootings that have sparked a student-led movement to change gun laws.

In 1999 Colorado was rocked by a school massacres when two teenage boys shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher at Columbine High School in the town of Littleton before killing themselves.

Subsequent mass US school shootings include the December 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newton, Connecticut, where 26 people were shot dead, and the February 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.

Related Topics

Dead Twitter Trump Nice Florida February December 2018 From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan speaks up for refugees

12 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai supports flourishing UAE arts scen ..

16 minutes ago

Russia close to new gas transit deal with Ukraine: ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Olympic Committee's Executive Board to Dis ..

2 minutes ago

Birth of more than 0.7 mln children to be register ..

2 minutes ago

82 Hindu yatrees return to India

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.