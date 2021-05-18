US Raises Advisory Warnings on Visiting Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The US government has raised its level of advisory warnings against citizens traveling to Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand, the State Department announced on Monday.

"This week, the following travel advisories have been assessed and reissued with updates, raised to a Level 4 - Do Not Travel: Cambodia [and] Kyrgyzstan," the State Department said in a media note.

The Travel Advisory updates were primarily on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Travel Health Notices and secondary factors such as commercial flight availability, restrictions on US citizen entry and impediments to obtaining coronavirus test results within three Calendar days, the note explained.

The US government's travel advisory for Thailand has also been raised this week to Level 3 - signifying reconsidering travel, the State Department added.