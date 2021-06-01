US Raises Concerns over Chinese Military Presence at Cambodia Naval Base - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The United States is alarmed by the presence of Chinese forces at Cambodia's naval base, the US State Department said in a release after a meeting between Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman expressed serious concerns about PRC's military presence and construction of facilities at Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand," the release said. "She sought clarification on the demolition of two U.S.-funded buildings at Ream without notification or explanation and observed that a PRC military base in Cambodia would undermine its sovereignty, threaten regional security, and negatively impact U.

S.-Cambodia relations."

Sherman called on the Cambodian authorities to maintain an independent and balanced foreign policy, the State Department added.

During her Cambodia visit Sherman also met with representatives from civil society and the leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party Kem Sokha, according to the State Department.