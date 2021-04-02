US Raises Concerns Over Vietnamese Currency, Timber, Digital Trade Practices - USTR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States has raised its concerns on Vietnam's Currency maneuvers and illegal practices in timber, digital trade and agriculture, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office said after her virtual meeting on Thursday with Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

"Ambassador Tai highlighted the Biden Administration's concerns about currency practices covered in the ongoing Section 301 investigation," a statement from the office of the USTR said. "The ministers also discussed US concerns on illegal timber practices, digital trade and agriculture."

In January, the USTR expressed concerns over Vietnam's acts, policies, and practices related to currency valuation, concluding that Hanoi's "excessive foreign exchange market interventions and other related actions, taken in their totality, are unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce".

In December, the USTR said it has opened an investigation into Vietnam's acts, policies and practices related to the import and use of timber that is illegally harvested or traded, "that may contribute to the undervaluation of its currency and the resultant harm caused to US commerce."

The statement on Thursday said Tai and Anh agreed to have "sustained dialogue in the future" and to hold a meeting later in the year under the US-Vietnam Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to assess progress in their trade relationship and in resolving bilateral issues.