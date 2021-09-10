US Raises COVID-19 Business Loan Limit to $2Mln, Defers Payments 2 Years - Administrator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The US Small Business Administration (SBA) raised the cap COVID-19 disaster loans from $500,000 to $2 million, with a two-year grace period to begin repayments, SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman said.

"The SBA's COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan [EIDL] program offers a lifeline to millions of small businesses who are still being impacted by the pandemic, Guzman said in a press release on Thursday. "We've retooled this critical program - increasing the borrowing limit to $2 million, offering 24 months of deferment, and expanding flexibility.

"

The two-year grace period will allow business owners to get through the pandemic without having to worry about making ends meet, the release said.

The SBA also expanded allowed uses of the funds, with recipients now able to prepay commercial debt and make payments on Federal business debt, the release added.

The agency will immediately begin accepting applications for loans of $500,000 or less for the next 30 days, after which larger loans will become available. More than $150 billion is available for the EIDL program, according to the release.