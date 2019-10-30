US raises 'outrageous' detention of journalist with Egypt

A senior US official said Tuesday he had asked Egypt to free blogger and journalist Esraa Abdel Fattah, calling her arrest in a major sweep against dissent "outrageous

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A senior US official said Tuesday he had asked Egypt to free blogger and journalist Esraa Abdel Fattah, calling her arrest in a major sweep against dissent "outrageous." David Schenker, the assistant secretary of state for the middle East, told Congress that he raised Abdel Fattah's case in a meeting last week with Egypt's ambassador to Washington.

"I've met her several times. I think it's outrageous," Schenker said of the blogger's arrest.

"This is something that is very important to the administration. We talk about it," he told a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee.

He reiterated a US call for Egypt to allow peaceful demonstrations after authorities rounded up thousands who have defied a ban on protests in one of the biggest affronts to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's rule.