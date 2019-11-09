UrduPoint.com
US Raises Travel Advisory Warning On Bolivia Amid Civil Unrest - State Department

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Trump administration is warning US citizens to reconsider traveling to Bolivia amid ongoing anti-government protests, the State Department said in a notice on Friday.

"The Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Bolivia to Level 3... Reconsider travel to Bolivia due to civil unrest," the advisory said.

Protests in Bolivia broke out in the aftermath of the October 20 presidential election after the authorities announced that incumbent leader Evo Morales had won in the first round. The opposition has disputed the results and criticized the vote-counting process, citing the alleged lack of transparency.

The State Department said demonstrations, strikes, and marches have cut off traffic on main thoroughfares and highways in most major cities throughout Bolivia and have impeded access to airports where flights may be delayed or canceled.

