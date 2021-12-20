US raising auto emissions standards to fight climate change: govt

The United States announced Monday it will increase standards for emissions from cars and trucks and implement the new rules over three years from 2023, in Washington's latest bid to fight climate change

"We followed the science, we listened to stakeholders and we are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet -- and save families money at the same time," Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said when announcing the standards.