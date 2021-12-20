UrduPoint.com

US Raising Auto Emissions Standards To Fight Climate Change: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:51 PM

US raising auto emissions standards to fight climate change: govt

The United States announced Monday it will increase standards for emissions from cars and trucks and implement the new rules over three years from 2023, in Washington's latest bid to fight climate change

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States announced Monday it will increase standards for emissions from cars and trucks and implement the new rules over three years from 2023, in Washington's latest bid to fight climate change.

"We followed the science, we listened to stakeholders and we are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet -- and save families money at the same time," Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said when announcing the standards.

Related Topics

Washington Same United States Money From

Recent Stories

Russia to React Proportionately If NATO Deploys St ..

Russia to React Proportionately If NATO Deploys Strike Weapons on Its Territory ..

3 minutes ago
 Double ski world champion Liensberger tests positi ..

Double ski world champion Liensberger tests positive for Covid

3 minutes ago
 Russian expulsion of German envoys 'further strain ..

Russian expulsion of German envoys 'further strains ties': Berlin

3 minutes ago
 Spectators barred from South Africa-India matches

Spectators barred from South Africa-India matches

3 minutes ago
 PTI to win LB elections in Punjab: CM

PTI to win LB elections in Punjab: CM

7 minutes ago
 US Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due ..

US Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Increased Threats From Ru ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.