US Raising Issues of Control Over New Arms With Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The United States is raising in its contacts with Russia issues of control over new types of weapons; Moscow believes that a new document should be created for this, and is ready to discuss it in strategic dialogue, Vladimir Leontyev, deputy director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Friday.

"If such systems are to be limited, then yes, it will require the development of some new agreements, it is technically impossible to include them in the [New] START treaty," he told reporters during a Valdai Discussion Club event.

"The Americans raise these issues, we bring to them the position that I have just outlined. It has nothing to do with the [New] START treaty. [We are] willing to discuss these topics in the framework of the strategic dialogue," Leontyev said.