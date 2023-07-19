Open Menu

US Rallying Allies To 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 11:52 PM

The United States is rallying its allies to encircle China, despite a lack of provocation by Beijing, Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng said on Wednesday

"I think the United States is rallying allies to encircle China," Xie said during an interview at the Aspen Security Forum, when asked about US-China competition. "We will not make provocations, but we will not flinch from provocations."

The US is restricting China from importing certain equipment to build certain products, such as microchips, Xie said.

China will respond appropriately to US trade measures, but Beijing does not wish for a "tit-for-tat" trade or technological war, Xie said.

The diplomat also said China does not seek hegemony or to displace the US on the world stage.

No one is more eager than China to see a peaceful situation across the Taiwan Strait and a reunification between Taiwan and the mainland, Xie said, when asked about the matter.

Despite tensions between the US, its allies and Russia, Xie added, it is natural for Beijing to seek friendly relations with Moscow given their large shared border.

