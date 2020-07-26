US Ramping Up Pressure on European Contractors to Stop Nord Stream 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The United States has stepped up pressure on European contractors to make them abandon the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Die Welt reported, citing informed sources.

US officials, in particular, have conducted one-on-one video conferences with the European contractors to "point out far-reaching consequences" of their continued participation in the project, the German newspaper reported on Saturday.

The sources say that up to 12 representatives of the departments of state, treasury and energy took part in such talks. The US officials "in a friendly tone have made it very clear that they want to prevent completion of the gas pipeline's construction.

"I believe that the threats are very, very serious," a Die Welt source said.

The news comes after the US Senate passed on Thursday its version of the defense spending bill for the fiscal year 2021, which includes pipeline sanctions.

In December, Nord Stream 2 sanctions as part of the US' 2020 National Defense Authorization Act forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to quit the project with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay. Russia is now finishing the pipeline on its own.