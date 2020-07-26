UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ramping Up Pressure On European Contractors To Stop Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

US Ramping Up Pressure on European Contractors to Stop Nord Stream 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The United States has stepped up pressure on European contractors to make them abandon the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Die Welt reported, citing informed sources.

US officials, in particular, have conducted one-on-one video conferences with the European contractors to "point out far-reaching consequences" of their continued participation in the project, the German newspaper reported on Saturday.

The sources say that up to 12 representatives of the departments of state, treasury and energy took part in such talks. The US officials "in a friendly tone have made it very clear that they want to prevent completion of the gas pipeline's construction.

"

"I believe that the threats are very, very serious," a Die Welt source said.

The news comes after the US Senate passed on Thursday its version of the defense spending bill for the fiscal year 2021, which includes pipeline sanctions.

In December, Nord Stream 2 sanctions as part of the US' 2020 National Defense Authorization Act forced Swiss pipelay company Allseas to quit the project with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay. Russia is now finishing the pipeline on its own.

Related Topics

Senate Russia German Company Nord United States December Gas 2020

Recent Stories

Hewlett Packard Enterprise&#039;s &#039;Digital Li ..

27 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

42 minutes ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.