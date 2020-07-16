US Rap Superstar Kanye West Qualifies for Oklahoma Presidential Ballot - Election Board

UrduPoint.com
Thu 16th July 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has qualified to appear on Oklahoma's presidential ballot, filing a statement the last day before a deadline, Oklahoma State Election Board announced on Thursday.

The filing came against the backdrop of media reports indicating that, according to West adviser Steve Kramer, the rapper decided to withdraw from the race that disappointed the staff he hired.

"Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma," the election board tweeted.

West, who has recently said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, announced his presidential bid on Independence Day. He had previously expressed support for President Donald Trump and met with him in the Oval Office in October 2018.

West has reportedly worked on prison reform with his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

