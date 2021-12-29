US Rapid COVID-19 Tests May Not Be Able to Detect Omicron Variant - FDA

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 03:40 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The rapid antigen tests being used in the United States to swiftly detect COVID-19 infections may be less capable of detecting the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, the US Federal Drug Administration said.

"Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the Omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity," the FDA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for 42 different antigen tests.

But the large number of mutations in virus could diminish the performance of these tests, depending on the sequence of the variant, the design of the test and the prevalence of the variant in the population, the FDA said.

The FDA said its warning was based on preliminary studies it is carrying out in partnership with the US National Institutes of Health's RADx program.

The US regulator warned that clinical laboratory staff and healthcare providers should be aware that false negative results may occur with any molecular test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, particularly if a mutation occurs in the part of the virus' genome assessed by that test.

