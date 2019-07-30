UrduPoint.com
US Rapper A$AP Rocky's Assault Trial Begins In Stockholm

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:42 PM

US rapper A$AP Rocky's assault trial begins in Stockholm

The trial of US rapper A$AP Rocky, accused of assault after a street brawl in Stockholm, began Tuesday in the Swedish capital

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The trial of US rapper A$AP Rocky, accused of assault after a street brawl in Stockholm, began Tuesday in the Swedish capital.

The 30-year old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, entered the courtroom, dressed in a green T-shirt and sweatpants, together with his lawyer Slobodan Jovicic.

He was arrested on July 3 along with three other people following the fight in Stockholm on June 30. One of them, the rapper's bodyguard, was later released.

