Open Menu

US Rapper Fatman Scoop Dead After Collapsing On Stage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 01:30 AM

US rapper Fatman Scoop dead after collapsing on stage

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) US rapper Fatman Scoop has died, his manager announced Saturday, after the 53-year-old artist suffered a medical emergency while performing on stage.

Scoop, best known for the hit tracks "Be Faithful" and "It Takes Scoop," collapsed on stage at Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut and was taken to hospital where doctors were unable to revive him, US media reported.

Medical staff apparently attempted to administer CPR while he was still on the stage, according to a video of the incident obtained by celebrity news site TMZ. He was then carried away on a stretcher.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop," manager Birch Michael wrote on Facebook.

"You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me," Michael added.

Hip-hop star Missy Elliott led the tributes to Scoop, writing on X that Scoop's "voice and energy have contributed to many songs that made the people feel happy and want to dance for over two decades.

Your impact is huge and will be never be forgotten."

Radio host Shelley Wade posted a photograph of herself with Scoop, writing: "We are losing too many of our #HipHop legends too soon. Rest easy, Scoop."

Scoop briefly became embroiled in a political row in Australia in 2018 when the country's then-prime minister Scott Morrison posted a clip that featured his hit "Be Faithful."

Morrison, a conservative evangelical Christian, deleted the post after his critics said the entertainer's lyrics were inappropriate and unparliamentary.

"It's quite clear that that is not a song on my playlist," he later told reporters in Sydney.

The uproar prompted a response from Scoop, who tagged Morrison in an Instagram post saying: "I am humbled to have my voice rocking in the highest offices of the Australian Government!"

The rapper defended his lyrics: "It's a fun PARTY SONG that has no NEGATIVITY or HARM in it!!" before extending Morrison a backstage invite to a festival appearance in Australia.

Related Topics

Australia Facebook Died Sydney Man SITE 2018 Christian Post Media From Best Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

5 hours ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

6 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

6 hours ago
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

9 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

9 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

10 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

13 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

16 hours ago

More Stories From World