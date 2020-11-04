US Rapper Kanye West Admits Defeat in Presidential Election, Says May Run in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US rapper Kanye West on Wednesday admitted his defeat in the country's presidential election and announced his possible participation in the next race in 2024.

West, who earlier this year said he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, announced his presidential bid on Independence Day on July 4. On Tuesday, West said that he voted for someone he "truly trusted," meaning himself.

"KANYE 2024," the rapper wrote on Twitter, while he previously marked some of his publications about his intention to run in the presidential election with the inscription "KANYE 2020.

"

The counting of votes is still ongoing in the US, where citizens on Tuesday voted to elect a new president, as well as members of the House of Representatives, about one-third of the members of the Senate, governors of 11 states and two territories, and local legislative authorities in a number of states.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden is in the lead with 238 electoral votes to 213 electoral votes for Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, over 60,000 people in 12 states voted for the rapper, Fox news reported. In each of these states, West received less than 1 percent of the vote.